Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 90.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,932,000 after buying an additional 731,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

