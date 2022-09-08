Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Fortinet Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

