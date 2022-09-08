Prudential PLC Invests $4.06 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

ITW stock opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.