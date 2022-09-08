Prudential PLC Invests $4.06 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
