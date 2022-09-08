Prudential PLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

