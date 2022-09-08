Prudential PLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

