Prudential PLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $665,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,302 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 208,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.