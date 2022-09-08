Prudential PLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

