Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 11,482 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $10,710,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 314.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

