Prudential PLC Acquires 45,612 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 179,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,157,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,274,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

