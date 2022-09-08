Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.3 %

EW opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.