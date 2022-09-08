Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $832,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.