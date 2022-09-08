Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

