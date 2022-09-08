Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 346.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $91.71.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

