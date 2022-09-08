Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,820 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.