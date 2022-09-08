Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

