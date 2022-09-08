Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

