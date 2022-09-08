L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $46,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

LHX opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

