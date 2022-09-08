Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

