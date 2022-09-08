Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 85 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

About Sempra



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.



