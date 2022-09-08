Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

