Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $345.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.48 and a 200 day moving average of $397.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.