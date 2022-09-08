Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Upstart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.