HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

