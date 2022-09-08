HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Up 2.0 %

HEXO stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$156.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.