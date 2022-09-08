Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $6,346,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $869.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

