Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,406 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

