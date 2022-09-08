Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 54,064 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 71,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

