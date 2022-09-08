Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.2 %

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

Shares of TDG opened at $614.87 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.