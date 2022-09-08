Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,117 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of Qualys worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,776. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.