Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,141 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.