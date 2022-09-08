Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 49,944 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of NiSource worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.44 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

