Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,907,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,733 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

