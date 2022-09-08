Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $24,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.