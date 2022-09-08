Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

