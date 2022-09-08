Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.