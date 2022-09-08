Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.