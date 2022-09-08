FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day moving average is $231.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

