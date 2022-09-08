Financial Review: EZFill (EZFL) vs. Its Competitors

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EZFill to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -65.29% -57.67% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.63% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.57 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 6.83

This table compares EZFill and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EZFill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EZFill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 181 987 1395 36 2.49

EZFill currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.98%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

EZFill peers beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

