EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Critical Comparison

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVE and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lilium 0 5 2 0 2.29

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Lilium has a consensus price target of $10.77, indicating a potential upside of 387.18%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than EVE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVE and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EVE and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 10,507.81 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Volatility and Risk

EVE has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lilium beats EVE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

