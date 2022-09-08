Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

EMN stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

