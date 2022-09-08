DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.89.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $17.85 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

