Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 132,125 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $253,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $276.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

