Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 102,474 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

