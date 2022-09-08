Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $105,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

