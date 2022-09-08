Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

