Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:CAG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
