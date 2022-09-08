Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

