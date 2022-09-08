Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 22,865 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,999 shares of company stock worth $5,404,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

