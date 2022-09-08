Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

ADSK opened at $206.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

