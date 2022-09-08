ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 177,277 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.