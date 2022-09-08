Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,767 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

